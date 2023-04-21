 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Bucs will exercise fifth-year option on Tristan Wirfs

  
Published April 21, 2023 06:41 PM
nbc_pft_devinwhite_230412
April 12, 2023 07:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why they believe the Buccaneers are waiting for a team to make an offer they can’t refuse for Devin White, after the LB requested a trade.

The Buccaneers will exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report reports.

The Bucs have until May 1 to make it official.

It was always a matter of when, not if, as Wirfs has made two Pro Bowls and started 46 of a possible 50 games in his three seasons since the team made him the 13th overall selection. It guarantees him $18.244 million for 2024, though the Bucs surely will seek to sign him to a long-term deal.

Wirfs will make $2.82 million in base salary in 2023 with a $5.16 million salary cap hit.

He could move to left tackle to replace Donovan Smith, which will only increase Wirfs’ value.

The Bucs have picked up the fifth-year options on all their first-round picks dating to receiver Mike Evans in 2014.