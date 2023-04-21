Report: Bucs will exercise fifth-year option on Tristan Wirfs

The Buccaneers will exercise the fifth-year option on the contract of offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report reports.

The Bucs have until May 1 to make it official.

It was always a matter of when, not if, as Wirfs has made two Pro Bowls and started 46 of a possible 50 games in his three seasons since the team made him the 13th overall selection. It guarantees him $18.244 million for 2024, though the Bucs surely will seek to sign him to a long-term deal.

Wirfs will make $2.82 million in base salary in 2023 with a $5.16 million salary cap hit.

He could move to left tackle to replace Donovan Smith, which will only increase Wirfs’ value.

The Bucs have picked up the fifth-year options on all their first-round picks dating to receiver Mike Evans in 2014.