Report: Bucs will interview Todd Monken on Tuesday

  
Published January 30, 2023 03:39 PM
January 30, 2023 12:25 PM
The Buccaneers are scheduled to interview Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken on Tuesday, NFL Media reports.

Monken interviewed for the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job last week.

He has held the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at UGA since 2020.

Monken spent the 2016-18 seasons as the Bucs’ offensive coordinator before going to Cleveland, where he was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

Monken’s other experience is in the college ranks.

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Jan. 19, one of nine vacancies they have to fill on their coaching staff for 2023.

They have interviewed Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, = Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak for the offensive coordinator opening. The Bucs have requested an interview with Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney.