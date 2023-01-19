 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals offered Ian Cunningham the GM job, but he opted to stay with Bears

  
Published January 19, 2023 08:36 AM
The Cardinals introduced Monti Ossenfort as their new General Manager this week, but he apparently wasn’t the first choice.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that Bears assistant General Manager Ian Cunningham was offered the job but turned it down. Cunningham’s decision to stay in Chicago on Thursday prompted the Cardinals then to pivot to Ossenfort.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill confirmed to reporters Tuesday that the team had spoken with Cunningham and five other candidates before hiring Ossenfort.

“All of these candidates had excellent backgrounds, impressive resumes and had a vision for the organization, but as we went through the process, it became clear that Monti Ossenfort had the combination of a well-defined vision, work ethic, character, the background and experience,” Bidwill said, via arizonasports.com.

Cunningham also interviewed for the Titans’ General Manager opening before they hired 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Cunningham just completed his first season with the Bears under General Manager Ryan Poles.

He began his NFL career in 2008 as a player personnel assistant for the Ravens and stayed in Baltimore until 2016 before five seasons with the Eagles as director of college scouting (2017-18), assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and co-director of player personnel (2021).