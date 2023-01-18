 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Cardinals request interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

  
Published January 18, 2023 01:11 PM
The Cardinals requested an interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals are seeking a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury after replacing General Manager Steve Keim with Monti Ossenfort on Tuesday.

Arizona has completed an interview with former Colts head coach Frank Reich and have scheduled one with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. It has requested interviews with Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores, former Saints head coach Sean Payton and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Glenn also has interest from the Colts in this hiring cycle.

Glenn has spent two seasons as the Lions defensive coordinator after two years as the Browns assistant defensive backs coach and five years as the Saints defensive backs coach.