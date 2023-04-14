 Skip navigation
Report: Cardinals to unveil new uniforms April 20

  
Published April 14, 2023 01:35 PM
The Cardinals last unveiled new uniforms on April 20, 2005. Eighteen years to the day, the Cardinals will reveal a new look.

Kyle Odegard of Compare.bet reports that the team will show off its new duds Thursday at The Van Buren music venue in Phoenix. Players and coaches are expected to attend the festivities.

The Cardinals recently released a cryptic video teasing the new uniforms.

The team played a preseason game and two regular-season games in a black alternate helmet in 2022.