 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chargers are expected to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

  
Published January 30, 2023 06:58 AM
nbc_pft_dalmoore_230130
January 30, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms don’t buy the fact it was a “mutual decision” for the Cowboys to part ways with Kellen Moore and examine how this will make it harder for Dallas moving forward.

It looks like former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore won’t be out of a job long.

Shortly after word of Moore’s departure broke on Sunday, there was word that the Chargers planned to speak with him about their offensive coordinator vacancy. A report on Monday indicates things have moved beyond a conversation.

NFL Media now reports that the Chargers are expected to hire Moore to run their offense. He will replace Joe Lombardi, who was fired after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the playoffs this month, and the hope in L.A. will be that his arrival results in bigger and better things from a unit that was not productive enough despite the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Moore will get a chance to catch up with the Cowboys next season as Dallas will make a visit to SoFi Stadium during the regular season.