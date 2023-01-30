Report: Chargers are expected to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

It looks like former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore won’t be out of a job long.

Shortly after word of Moore’s departure broke on Sunday, there was word that the Chargers planned to speak with him about their offensive coordinator vacancy. A report on Monday indicates things have moved beyond a conversation.

NFL Media now reports that the Chargers are expected to hire Moore to run their offense. He will replace Joe Lombardi, who was fired after the Chargers lost to the Jaguars in the playoffs this month, and the hope in L.A. will be that his arrival results in bigger and better things from a unit that was not productive enough despite the presence of quarterback Justin Herbert.

Moore will get a chance to catch up with the Cowboys next season as Dallas will make a visit to SoFi Stadium during the regular season.