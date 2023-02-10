Report: Chargers to hire Jeff Howard as inside linebackers coach

The Chargers have found their next inside linebackers coach.

Los Angeles is hiring Jeff Howard for the position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Howard had been the Browns’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the last three seasons. But with Jim Schwartz now Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, the team is expected to largely reshape its staff in that phase.

Howard also served as a Vikings defensive assistant from 2013-2019.

He replaces Michael Wilhoite, who was fired as the club’s linebackers coach after the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jaguars.