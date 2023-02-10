 Skip navigation
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Chargers to hire Jeff Howard as inside linebackers coach

  
Published February 10, 2023 07:19 AM
The Chargers have found their next inside linebackers coach.

Los Angeles is hiring Jeff Howard for the position, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Howard had been the Browns’ defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator for the last three seasons. But with Jim Schwartz now Cleveland’s defensive coordinator, the team is expected to largely reshape its staff in that phase.

Howard also served as a Vikings defensive assistant from 2013-2019.

He replaces Michael Wilhoite, who was fired as the club’s linebackers coach after the Chargers’ playoff loss to the Jaguars.