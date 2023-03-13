Report: Chargers to pursue John Johnson when he’s released

The Browns have signaled that they’re planning to release safety John Johnson at the start of the new league year.

Once that happens, it appears Johnson will have a soft landing spot.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Chargers plan on pursuing Johnson once he hits the open market.

Johnson played under Chargers head coach Brandon Staley in 2020, when Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, Johnson spent his first four seasons with the Rams before signing with the Browns as a free agent in 2021. Last season, he recorded 101 tackles with four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception with Cleveland.

Back in 2020, Johnson had 105 tackles with two for loss, eight passes defensed, and an interception with Staley calling his defensive plays.