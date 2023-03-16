 Skip navigation
Report: Colts are looking into Gardner Minshew

  
Published March 16, 2023 06:29 AM
nbc_pft_besthchires_230216
February 16, 2023 08:48 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the head coaching hires throughout the NFL for the Saints, Panthers, Texans, Colts, and Cardinals, and assess which franchise made the best decision out of the bunch.

The list of free-agent quarterbacks includes a guy who has started 24 NFL games, and who has proven to be a more-than-competent backup.

He’s Gardner Minshew.

Three days into free agency, his name has finally come up. Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports that the Colts are looking into the possibility of adding Minshew.

Minshew has two years in Philly with new Colts coach Shane Steichen, and the Colts are currently looking for a starting quarterback.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles prior to the 2021 regular season. He went 6-6 in 12 games as the starter in 2019, his rookie year.

Another former Eagles coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) is the coach in Arizona, and they need a quarterback until Kyler Murray is ready to go. It would make sense for the Cardinals to be eyeballing Minshew, too.