 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Colts request to interview Dan Quinn for head coach

  
Published January 17, 2023 11:41 AM
nbc_pft_ballardfuture_230111
January 11, 2023 08:40 AM
The heat has been turned up on Colts GM Chris Ballard after a dismal 2022, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms think Indy should blame bad luck more than bad roster construction.

The Colts are adding another name to the long list of candidates to be their next head coach.

According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Indianapolis has put in an interview request for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

This is Quinn’s second known interview request of this year’s coaching cycle. He’s reportedly slated to interview with the Broncos on Friday.

Quinn was the Falcons’ head coach from 2015-2020, compiling a 43-42 record and a 3-2 possession record. He led the team to an 11-5 record and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, which the team lost to the Patriots 34-28 in overtime.

Quinn has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons. In 2022, Dallas finished No. 5 in points allowed and No. 12 in yards allowed.

The Colts have been linked to 12 coaches in this year’s cycle, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who went 1-7 while leading the team in 2022.