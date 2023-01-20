 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Commanders to interview Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown for OC next week

  
Published January 20, 2023 04:31 AM
nbc_pft_detjohnsonstaying_230118
January 18, 2023 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Ben Johnson’s key role in the Lions’ progress this season, specifically how he helped build around Jared Goff, and what he’s capable of doing in the coming year.

The Commanders will be talking to two more offensive coordinator candidates next week.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Washington will interview Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville and Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown.

The Commanders interest in Studesville had been previously reported. His interview will take place on Monday.

A longtime NFL assistant, Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2017 when he was brought in two be the club’s running backs coach and run game coordinator under Adam Gase. He held that position through 2020 under Brian Flores and was named co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in 2021. Mike McDaniel retained Sttudesville in 2022, naming him associate head coach.

Brown has interviewed for the Texans head coaching vacancy in this year’s cycle. He has been with the Rams for the last three seasons. He began his tenure as the club’s running backs coach before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2021. He started 2022 coaching Los Angeles’ tight ends but moved back over to help out the RBs room later on in the season, particularly after Ra’Shaad Samples departed the organization to become the running backs coach at Arizona State.

The Commanders have also talked with Falcons QBs coach Charles London, their own QBs quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell reportedly declined to interview with Washington.