Report: Commanders to interview Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown for OC next week

The Commanders will be talking to two more offensive coordinator candidates next week.

Per John Keim of ESPN, Washington will interview Dolphins associate head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville and Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown.

The Commanders interest in Studesville had been previously reported. His interview will take place on Monday.

A longtime NFL assistant, Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2017 when he was brought in two be the club’s running backs coach and run game coordinator under Adam Gase. He held that position through 2020 under Brian Flores and was named co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach in 2021. Mike McDaniel retained Sttudesville in 2022, naming him associate head coach.

Brown has interviewed for the Texans head coaching vacancy in this year’s cycle. He has been with the Rams for the last three seasons. He began his tenure as the club’s running backs coach before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2021. He started 2022 coaching Los Angeles’ tight ends but moved back over to help out the RBs room later on in the season, particularly after Ra’Shaad Samples departed the organization to become the running backs coach at Arizona State.

The Commanders have also talked with Falcons QBs coach Charles London, their own QBs quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and former Browns and Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Dolphins QBs coach Darrell Bevell reportedly declined to interview with Washington.