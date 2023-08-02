Report: Cooper Kupp had MRI on hamstring, could be back in a few weeks

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and a Wednesday morning report indicates he’ll be out of action for a while.

Head coach Sean McVay had no word on Kupp’s outlook when he spoke to reporters after practice, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kupp went for an MRI and that he could return to action in a few weeks. That report notes that the Rams could opt to be more cautious with Kupp before putting him back on the field.

Given the way Kupp’s 2022 season played out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team take that route. Kupp was limited to nine games with a high ankle sprain.

Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, DeMarcus Robinson, and fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will head up the receiving group in Kupp’s absence.