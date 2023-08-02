 Skip navigation
Clemson v Notre Dame
Counting Down the Irish 2023: 20 to 16, featuring Notre Dame’s speed at its skill positions
Jenny Simpson
Jenny Simpson, U.S. mile legend, to race Olympic marathon trials
IndyCar: Hy-Vee One Step 250
IndyCar power rankings: Josef Newgarden takes top spot after Iowa dominance

Top Clips

Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Jalen Hurts in command of the Eagles offense
Carter's quickness will make early impact for PHI
Carter’s quickness will make early impact for PHI
Trotter on Nunn Award: 'Not about me'
Trotter on Nunn Award: ‘Not about me’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Report: Cooper Kupp had MRI on hamstring, could be back in a few weeks

  
Published August 2, 2023 07:35 AM

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp left Tuesday’s practice with a hamstring injury and a Wednesday morning report indicates he’ll be out of action for a while.

Head coach Sean McVay had no word on Kupp’s outlook when he spoke to reporters after practice, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kupp went for an MRI and that he could return to action in a few weeks. That report notes that the Rams could opt to be more cautious with Kupp before putting him back on the field.

Given the way Kupp’s 2022 season played out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team take that route. Kupp was limited to nine games with a high ankle sprain.

Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, DeMarcus Robinson, and fifth-round pick Puka Nacua will head up the receiving group in Kupp’s absence.