Report: Corey Davis returning to NFL, Jets to release him from reserve/retired list

Wide receiver Corey Davis is reportedly planning a comeback to the NFL.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Davis has made it known that he wants to resume the career he put on pause when he left the Jets during training camp last season. Yates adds that the Jets are expected to release Davis from their reserve/retired list, although a return to the team under a new contract appears to be in play as well.

Davis was picked fifth overall in 2017 by the Titans and he signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2021. He caught 66 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns in 22 games for the team.

Davis had 207 catches for 2,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in Tennessee and he’ll be looking to add those career numbers later this year.