Manchester City - Betting Preview
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Report: Daniel Jones’ agents headed to New Jersey for meetings with Giants

  
Published March 6, 2023 06:43 AM
nbc_pft_danieljones_230306
March 6, 2023 08:34 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why it could be advantageous for the Giants to use the franchise tag on Daniel Jones, given what the QB reportedly is asking for in his next deal.

According to a report on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’ agents left Indianapolis “with no contract resolution in sight ” ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to use the franchise tag.

It appears talks will resume ahead of that deadline, however. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jones’ representatives are traveling to New Jersey for meetings with the Giants about a long-term deal.

Reports have indicated that Jones is looking for a deal in the range of $45 million per season while the franchise tag for the 2023 season would carry a $32.416 million salary.

The Giants and Jones could continue talking about a long-term deal after a tag is applied, but using it on Jones would preclude using it on running back Saquon Barkley and Barkley is also set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.