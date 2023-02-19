Report: Daniel Jones changing agents before negotiations begin on a new deal

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is changing agents ahead of free agency, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

CAA negotiated Jones’ rookie contract after the Giants made him the sixth overall pick out of Duke in 2019, and he made $26.129 million. Raanan reports that it is expected Jones will join Athletes First ahead of negotiations on a long-term deal.

The Giants did not pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, so he is scheduled to become a free agent in March. But the team has the franchise tag to use if they don’t come to terms on a long-term deal by March 7, the deadline to use the tag.

Jones earned a bigger payday with his play in 2022 when he threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. The Giants made the postseason and beat the Vikings in the wild card round before losing to the Eagles in the divisional round.

The Giants now will have to pay Jones more than they would have on the fifth-year option, which would have been worth $22.4 million in 2023. The franchise tag for quarterbacks for 2023 is $32.4 million.