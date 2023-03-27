Report: Daniel Snyder has declined to be interviewed by Mary Jo White

In October, Commanders counsel John Brownlee said during a visit to #PFTPM that NFL outside investigator Mary Jo White has not yet interviewed team owner Daniel Snyder as part of her ongoing investigation. Implicit (presumably) in the comment was that Snyder would actually agree to be interviewed, whenever she gets around to asking.

He hasn’t.

According to the Washington Post, Snyder has declined to be interviewed by White.

Per the report, White will make one more attempt (“pretty please with sugar on top”?) to persuade Snyder to be interviewed before concluding her investigation.

The situation points even more strongly to a sale of the team, followed by a declaration from the league that the White investigation has become moot and thus will go under the same rug where the results of Beth Wilkinson’s investigation results reside. If Snyder were intent on staying, he wouldn’t give White what amounts to even more evidence to support a recommendation that he be removed.

Then again, it’s possible that actually being interviewed by White would give her even more evidence to support a recommendation that he be removed. Wilkinson, who conducted the original investigation and (frankly) should have been asked to handle the second probe, reportedly concluded that Snyder should be compelled to sell. It’s possible that her conclusion came at least in part from a belief that Snyder wasn’t truthful when she interviewed him.

While nothing reportedly will be happening with Snyder at the league meetings in Arizona, this latest report seems to highlight the fact that Snyder truly is on the way out. The White investigation, with allegations ultimately unrebutted by Snyder, would be the thing that the league uses to get 24 votes to push him out.

The threat/promise of that investigation being finalized and its results revealed seems to be the leverage ensuring that Snyder will finally go.

Many will believe it when they see it. For now, we’re likely seeing it happen one news cycle at a time.