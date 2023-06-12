Report: Danielle Hunter won’t attend Vikings minicamp

The Vikings won’t have Dalvin Cook at this week’s mandatory minicamp and it looks like edge rusher Danielle Hunter won’t be there either.

Cook was released last week, but Hunter remains under contract to the team so his absence would be a very different issue. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hunter plans to skip the minicamp.

Hunter is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $5.5 million this season. He has been looking for a new contract, but has not found any common ground with the Vikings this offseason. A report last week indicated teams have been calling with trade interest and a holdout from minicamp could help push the Vikings toward a decision to move Hunter to another club.

Whether they’re interested in moving on without Hunter or not, the Vikings can fine Hunter for each day of mandatory work that he misses.