Report: DeAndre Carter visiting with Raiders on Friday

The Raiders may be acquiring a player who spent last year with a division rival.

Wide receiver DeAndre Carter is taking a free-agent visit with Las Vegas on Friday, according to Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com.

Carter has bounced around since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015. But he had his most productive season with the Chargers last year. He caught 46 passes for 538 yards with three touchdowns, appearing in all 17 games with seven starts.

He was on the field for 59 percent of Los Angeles’ offensive snaps and 36 percent of special teams snaps.

Carter averaged 11.7 yards on 29 punt returns and 19.1 yards on 26 kick returns.

This would be Carter’s second stint with the Raiders, as he was on the club’s practice squad in 2015 when the franchise was still in Oakland.

Carter has also spent time with the Ravens, Patriots, 49ers, Eagles, Texans, Bears, and Washington.