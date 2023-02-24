Report: DeMaurice Smith under consideration for Secretary of Labor

As the outgoing Secretary of Labor prepares to take over the NHL Players Association, the outgoing head of the NFL Players Association could be the new Secretary of Labor.

The Washington Post reports that NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is under consideration to replace Marty Walsh, who is stepping down in March to become the new executive director of the NHLPA.

Current deputy labor secretary Julie Su and Sara Nelson, president of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants, also are under consideration.

Su, per the report, has received endorsements from various labor activists and prominent Democratic politicians. She previously served as labor secretary in California.

Smith, who has served in his current role since 2009, has previously said that his current term will be his final term. There is no specific ending date for his employment, as the union continues to evaluate potential replacements.

If Smith would leave to become the Secretary of Labor, that would force the union to make a decision sooner than later.