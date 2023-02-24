 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: DeMaurice Smith under consideration for Secretary of Labor

  
Published February 24, 2023 03:40 PM
nbc_pftpm_bezoscommanders_230224
February 24, 2023 01:39 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what Jeff Bezos could bring to the Commanders and how Daniel Snyder's personal opinion could be an obstacle in the decision-making process.

As the outgoing Secretary of Labor prepares to take over the NHL Players Association, the outgoing head of the NFL Players Association could be the new Secretary of Labor.

The Washington Post reports that NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is under consideration to replace Marty Walsh, who is stepping down in March to become the new executive director of the NHLPA.

Current deputy labor secretary Julie Su and Sara Nelson, president of the nation’s largest union of flight attendants, also are under consideration.

Su, per the report, has received endorsements from various labor activists and prominent Democratic politicians. She previously served as labor secretary in California.

Smith, who has served in his current role since 2009, has previously said that his current term will be his final term. There is no specific ending date for his employment, as the union continues to evaluate potential replacements.

If Smith would leave to become the Secretary of Labor, that would force the union to make a decision sooner than later.