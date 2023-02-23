Report: Dolphins to hire Kenny Baker as assistant defensive line coach

The Dolphins are expected to hire Western Kentucky defensive line coach Kenny Baker as assistant defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Baker helped WKU rank second in C-USA in sacks, scoring defense and opposing yards per carry last season.

He has never coached at the NFL level.

Baker played at Gardner-Webb from 2005-08 and began his coaching career in the high school ranks in 2010. He went to Berry College as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2013.

Baker also has coached at Mercer (2014-18) and Chattanooga (2019) as a defensive line coach.

He coached the defensive ends at WKU in 2020 before taking over the entire defensive line in 2021.