Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Dolphins to hire Kenny Baker as assistant defensive line coach

  
Published February 23, 2023 05:36 PM
The Dolphins are expected to hire Western Kentucky defensive line coach Kenny Baker as assistant defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Baker helped WKU rank second in C-USA in sacks, scoring defense and opposing yards per carry last season.

He has never coached at the NFL level.

Baker played at Gardner-Webb from 2005-08 and began his coaching career in the high school ranks in 2010. He went to Berry College as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2013.

Baker also has coached at Mercer (2014-18) and Chattanooga (2019) as a defensive line coach.

He coached the defensive ends at WKU in 2020 before taking over the entire defensive line in 2021.