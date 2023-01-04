 Skip navigation
Report: Dolphins to sign Mike Glennon to practice squad

  
Published January 4, 2023 05:45 AM
The Dolphins have not named a starting quarterback for Week 18, but they’re preparing for the possibility that they will be without both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater when they face the Jets.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins will sign veteran Mike Glennon to their practice squad. The move would give them a backup to Skylar Thompson if the rookie winds up starting the regular season finale.

Glennon started four games for the Giants last year, but has not been in the league this season. He’s also spent time with the Jaguars, Raiders, Cardinals, Bears, and Buccaneers since entering the league as a 2013 third-round pick in Tampa.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that the team is preparing for Bridgewater or Thompson to start and that there is no timeline for Tagovailoa to be under consideration to play after suffering a concussion on Christmas.