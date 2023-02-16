 Skip navigation
Report: Eagles are expected to request interview with Vance Joseph

  
Published February 16, 2023 06:56 AM
The Cardinals hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach this week and their search for his replacement may include a conversation with a member of the 2022 coaching staff in Arizona.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that the Eagles are expected to request an interview with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. The Broncos have also requested permission to interview their former head coach .

Joseph went 11-21 over two seasons in Denver and moved on to Arizona after the Broncos fired him following the end of the 2018 season.

The Eagles are not believed to have started interviewing candidates at this point. Defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson is believed to be an internal candidate for the position.