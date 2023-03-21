Report: Eagles hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Eagles hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson

  
Published March 21, 2023 01:07 PM
nbc_bfa_reedint_230321
March 21, 2023 04:15 PM
The Athletic's Tashan Reed joins the show to talk about his reporting on Black coaches' struggle for promotion in the NFL and the many factors that played into Steve Wilks never having a chance with the Panthers.

The Eagles are hiring veteran secondary coach Taver Johnson, Matt Zenitz of on3sports reports.

Johnson spent last season as the safeties coach and defensive pass game coordinator at Eastern Michigan.

He previously worked in the NFL with the Raiders from 2019-21. Johnson was assistant coach/defensive backs with the team in 2019-20 and offensive assistant/running backs in 2021.

He was special teams coordinator at Ohio State in 2018 and defensive coordinator at Temple (2017) and Miami University (2005).