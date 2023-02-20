 Skip navigation
Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Eagles interviewed Jim Leonhard for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 20, 2023 07:14 AM
nbc_pft_nexteaglesoc_230217
February 17, 2023 08:22 AM
Nick Sirianni will have Philadelphia's next offensive coordinator call plays in order to help him "manage the game better," and says he's “not opposed” to hiring a defensive coordinator that would change the scheme.

The Eagles may be hiring a former Wisconsin Badger to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Jim Leonhard has interviewed for the role, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Leonhard had been coaching for Wisconsin since 2016. He began as the program’s defensive backs coach but was then promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. He served in that role until he took over as interim head coach midway through the 2022 season.

The Badgers went 5-3 with Leonhard as interim coach, but the program hired Luke Fickell to take over full-time.

Leonhard has drawn NFL interest before, reportedly passing on the opportunity to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator before the 2021 season .

After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Leonhard played 142 games with 73 starts for the Bills, Ravens, Jets, Broncos, and Browns.

The Eagles need a new defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon became the Cardinals head coach last week.