Report: Faion Hicks arrested in Florida

Police in Hallendale, Florida, arrested Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Hicks faces three charges , the most serious of which is a third-degree felony for carrying a concealed firearm.

Police stopped Hicks after he disobeyed a stop sign, Klis reports. Besides the traffic violation and concealed firearm charge, Hicks also received a citation for an expired driver’s license of less than four months.

Hicks is out on bond.

The Broncos made Hicks a seventh-round draft choice out of Wisconsin last year. He played two games, with all of his snaps coming on special teams.