Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Falcons working on a deal to hire Packers assistant Jerry Gray

  
Published January 28, 2023 06:13 PM
January 27, 2023 09:18 AM
From both the 49ers and Cowboys defensive coordinators to players who could make or break their teams' Super Bowl chances, Mike Florio and Peter King outline who must step up in the Conference Championships.

The Falcons hired a new defensive coordinator Friday, naming Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. Packers defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Jerry Gray interviewed for the job.

Gray appears headed to Atlanta anyway.

The Falcons are working on a deal with Gray, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Gray has spent the past three seasons as an assistant on the Packers’ staff, but he isn’t under contract for 2023, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Gray and Falcons head coach Arthur Smith were on the same staffs in Washington in 2007-08 and with the Titans in 2011-13.

Gray was the Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2001-05 and the Titans’ defensive coordinator in 2011-13.

Gray also interviewed with the Bears for an unspecified position on their staff.