Report: George Fant working out for Titans

Free agent offensive tackle George Fant will work out for the Titans on Saturday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

The Titans are expected to sign Fant, assuming the workout and physical go well, according to Schultz.

The team needs a starting right tackle for at least the first six games with Nicholas Petit-Frere serving a suspension.

Fant played only eight games last season, missing time after his left knee continued to bother him after offseason surgery. He started 14 games at right tackle in 2020 and 15 games at left tackle in 2021.

Fant played 46 games with 24 starts with the Seahawks before landing with the Jets in 2020.

Fant turned 31 on Wednesday.