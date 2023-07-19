 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpitchclock_230719.jpg
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 8 Marist Liufau, fifth-year linebacker, second season as a starter

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbpitchclock_230719.jpg
Kirilloff starting to show top prospect talent
nbc_pft_mailbagv2_230719.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Are position unions the future?
nbc_golf_lfto_justinthomasslump_230719.jpg
Thomas trying to stay positive during tough season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: George Fant working out for Titans

  
Published July 19, 2023 03:10 PM

Free agent offensive tackle George Fant will work out for the Titans on Saturday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

The Titans are expected to sign Fant, assuming the workout and physical go well, according to Schultz.

The team needs a starting right tackle for at least the first six games with Nicholas Petit-Frere serving a suspension.

Fant played only eight games last season, missing time after his left knee continued to bother him after offseason surgery. He started 14 games at right tackle in 2020 and 15 games at left tackle in 2021.

Fant played 46 games with 24 starts with the Seahawks before landing with the Jets in 2020.

Fant turned 31 on Wednesday.