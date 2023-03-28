Report: Group led by Josh Harris submits $6 billion bid for Commanders

Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos. He’s now willing to pay $6 billion for the Commanders.

With some partners involved, of course.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the potential ownership group led by Josh Harris officially submitted “a fully-financed bid that meets Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price, per source .”

Buried in this report is the notion that Snyder, who supposedly wanted $7 billion of the team, is willing to accept $6 billion. While $6 billion represents a massive return on his original investment, the difference between $6 billion and $7 billion is ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

Did he never want $7 billion? Did he leak that he wants $7 billion to get $6 billion? Could he get $7 billion from Jeff Bezos, making spite a nine-figure endeavor?

Mitchell Rales recently joined the Harris group, adding to the financial wherewithal. Magic Johnson has gotten on board, too.