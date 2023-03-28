Report: Group led by Josh Harris submits $6 billion bid for Commanders

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Group led by Josh Harris submits $6 billion bid for Commanders

  
Published March 28, 2023 08:47 AM
Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 09: Washington Commanders helmets are seen on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField on October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Josh Harris would have paid $5 billion for the Broncos. He’s now willing to pay $6 billion for the Commanders.

With some partners involved, of course.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the potential ownership group led by Josh Harris officially submitted “a fully-financed bid that meets Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price, per source .”

Buried in this report is the notion that Snyder, who supposedly wanted $7 billion of the team, is willing to accept $6 billion. While $6 billion represents a massive return on his original investment, the difference between $6 billion and $7 billion is ONE BILLION DOLLARS.

Did he never want $7 billion? Did he leak that he wants $7 billion to get $6 billion? Could he get $7 billion from Jeff Bezos, making spite a nine-figure endeavor?

Mitchell Rales recently joined the Harris group, adding to the financial wherewithal. Magic Johnson has gotten on board, too.