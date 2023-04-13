Report: Jackson Barton to sign with Cardinals
Published April 13, 2023 02:05 PM
The Cardinals are signing free agent offensive tackle Jackson Barton, pending a physical, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Barton, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Raiders.
He played his first two career games in 2021, seeing action on six offensive snaps, and Barton played six games last season. He played one offensive snap and 21 on special teams in 2022.
The Colts drafted him in the seventh round in 2019.
He also has spent time with the Chiefs and Giants.