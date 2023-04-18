Report: Jalen Hurts had “hardware” removed from ankle, set for full participation this offseason

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jalen Hurts had “hardware” removed from ankle, set for full participation this offseason

  
Published April 18, 2023 10:42 AM
nbc_pft_phillydraftneeds_230418
April 18, 2023 09:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Eagles should use the 2023 NFL Draft as an opportunity to pick up replacements for older players who are soon to cycle off the roster.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made headlines by agreeing to a five-year contract extension on Monday and Tuesday brought word of a trip to the operating room earlier this offseason.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Hurts had surgery on his right ankle to remove “hardware” that was inserted after an injury in 2018. Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain while playing for Alabama and missed about a month before returning to action.

The surgery was considered minor and Hurts is expected to be a full participant in the team’s offseason program. That program gets underway next week and Hurts will almost certainly be asked about both the contract and his ankle when he has his first media session.

Hurts did not have any issues with the ankle during the season. He did miss two games with a right shoulder injury, but returned for the last week of the regular season and all three of the Eagles’ postseason games.