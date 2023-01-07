Report: Jalen Hurts will play Sunday

The Eagles have lost their past two games without Jalen Hurts. They now face the Giants needing a win to assure the NFC East title and the No. 1 overall seed, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Hurts will play .

Hurts’ right shoulder strain limited him in practice all week, but he “threw the ball extremely well and is not believed to be at risk of reinjury,” per Garafolo.

Gardner Minshew went 42-of-72 for 629 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, along with a rushing touchdown, in Hurts’ absence.

Hurts was having an MVP season with 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 747 yards and 13 scores, before his injury.

With the Giants expected to rest some starters, including quarterback Daniel Jones, the Eagles hope to get a big lead and get Hurts safely to the bench.

Then, with a win, Hurts would get another week of rest with the bye that goes with the No. 1 overall seed before their first postseason game.