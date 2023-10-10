Report: James Conner headed to injured reserve

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon indicated running back James Conner would miss some time with a knee injury. Now comes word of the minimum number of games he will miss.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will place Conner on injured reserve today.

Conner will miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

He has 76 touches for 394 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Emari Demercado and Corey Clement were the other running backs active in Week 5. Keaontay Ingram was inactive and the Cardinals claimed Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers on Monday.