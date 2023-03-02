 Skip navigation
Report: Jason Taylor to coach defensive ends at University of Miami

  
Published March 2, 2023 12:46 PM
Defensive ends at the University of Miami are going to be tutored by a Pro Football Hall of Famer this season.

The Miami Herald reports that Jason Taylor has accepted a job as the defensive ends coach for the Hurricanes. Taylor was a defensive analyst on head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff last season.

Taylor replaces Rod Harris, who took a job on DeMeco Ryan’s staff with the Texans.

Taylor spent 13 of his 15 years as an NFL player in Miami as a member of the Dolphins. Taylor was a three-time All-Pro and the defensive player of the year in 2006. He retired with 139.5 sacks and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.