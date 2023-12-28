Report: Jaylen Waddle unlikely to play Sunday vs. Ravens

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel described Jaylen Waddle’s ankle injury as not overly severe, but it’s probably severe enough to keep Waddle out of Sunday’s big game against the Ravens.

Waddle is not expected to play on Sunday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With Waddle out, No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill may get even more passes thrown his way than usual. Backup receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Chase Claypool may all get more playing time than usual.

Sunday’s game is a big one for both teams. If the Ravens win, they clinch the AFC North and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If the Dolphins win, they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens and would clinch the No. 1 seed if they win again next week.