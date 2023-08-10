 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Kyle Shanahan: It was simply “common sense” to rule out Jimmy Garoppolo’s return after last season
NFL: JUN 08 Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts
Bears change primary logo to bear head, but C will remain on helmet and 50-yard line
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens waive WR Makai Polk

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Kyle Shanahan: It was simply “common sense” to rule out Jimmy Garoppolo’s return after last season
NFL: JUN 08 Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts
Bears change primary logo to bear head, but C will remain on helmet and 50-yard line
Washington Commanders v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens waive WR Makai Polk

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jaylon Smith agrees to terms with Saints

  
Published August 10, 2023 05:04 PM

The Saints met with a former Cowboys linebacker earlier this week, and when they couldn’t come to a contract agreement with Anthony Barr, New Orleans turned to a different former Cowboys linebacker. The Saints worked out Jaylon Smith on Thursday, and Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports that the team has agreed to terms with Smith.

Smith, 28, worked out for the Raiders earlier this month but left with a deal.

Smith played 13 games with 11 starts with the Giants last season and totaled 88 tackles.

The Cowboys made Smith a second-round pick in 2017, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith made 498 tackles, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed in 68 games with the Cowboys over five seasons. The Cowboys waived him during the 2021 season, and he spent time with the Packers that year before joining the Giants.