Report: Jeff Bezos hasn't made a Commanders bid, and he doesn't plan to do so

  
Published April 12, 2023 12:04 PM
nbc_pft_dansnyder_230411
April 11, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Daniel Snyder settling a legal fight against DC over allegations of unrefunded season-ticket security deposits indicates the team likely will be sold soon.

If, as it appears, the recent settlement with the powers-that-be in D.C. regarding the alleged withholding of season-ticket security deposits counts as evidence that owner Daniel Snyder soon will be selling the team , Snyder won’t be selling it to billionaire more than a hundred times over Jeff Bezos.

Theodore Schleifer of Puck.news reports that Bezos “is not in the bidding process and is not currently planning to make a bid” for the Commanders.

This development makes it even more likely that Josh Harris will be buying the team -- and possibly soon.

As noted the other day, Snyder usually doesn’t walk away from a legal fight. In this case, walking away is more like clearing the decks before selling the team.

A sale is coming, barring an twelfth-hour change of heart by Snyder. Without Bezos swooping in to make a buy, Harris becomes the more likely candidate to allow the Commanders’ fans to finally say buh-bye to Snyder.