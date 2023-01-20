 Skip navigation
Report: Jerry Gray to interview for Falcons defensive coordinator

  
Published January 20, 2023 03:50 AM
The Falcons’ search for a defensive coordinator is set to include a meeting with Packers defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Jerry Gray.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Gray is scheduled for an interview with Atlanta. The Falcons have also met with Vic Fangio, Brian Flores, and Al Holcomb since Dean Pees retired after the end of the regular season.

Gray has been in Green Bay for the last three seasons. He had stints as a coordinator with the Bills and Titans earlier in his career.

Jones reports that the Bears have also requested permission to interview Gray for an unspecified position on their staff.