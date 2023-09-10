Report: Jets called Rams about Matthew Stafford

Back in March, as the Jets waited to see whether they would land quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Packers, we raised the possibility of a Plan B.

Matthew Stafford.

It wasn’t a wild guess. There was chatter to the effect that the Rams were hoping someone would call about Stafford, and that the Jets would have been very interested if the Rodgers deal hadn’t worked out.

Now, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets called the Rams about Stafford, and that exploratory talks went nowhere. The Rams, per the report, were not interested in trading Stafford.

Other teams called the Rams as well, Rapoport reports.

It wasn’t quite the slammed door that it’s currently being characterized as. And if this latest nugget comes from the Rams, its frankly wouldn’t be a surprise if it’s, you know, not true.

Remember when Rams COO Kevin Demoff loudly dismissed the idea that the team approached Stafford about a restructuring and he declined to do it? Stafford later said that it did indeed happen.

Now that the Rams have to love the one they’re with, they need to create the impression that they’re with the one they love. Even if they aren’t.

