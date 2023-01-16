 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets plan to speak to Darrell Bevell about offensive coordinator opening

  
Published January 16, 2023 02:15 AM
nbc_fnia_applebee_finsbillsrecap_230115
January 15, 2023 10:01 PM
Maria Taylor, Matthew Berry, Jason Garrett and Mike Florio analyze how the Bills managed to hang on to defeat the Dolphins and assess if Buffalo should be concerned entering the Divisional Round.

The Dolphins’ season ended on Sunday and one of the team’s assistant coaches may be in the mix for a new job.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets plan to speak with Dolphins quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell about their offensive coordinator opening.

Bevell has extensive experience in the role after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Vikings, Seahawks, Lions, and Jaguars in previous stops. He was also the interim head coach of the Lions and Jaguars in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The Jets parted ways with Mike LaFleur after two seasons. They have interviewed Eagles pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady since making that move.