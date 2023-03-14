 Skip navigation
Report: Jets working to sign Allen Lazard

  
Published March 14, 2023 04:38 AM
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a deal with wide receiver Allen Lazard. Lazard and Rodgers have been Packers teammates since Lazard joined the team in 2018. Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also coached both players from 2019 to 2021.

Schefter adds that another team is also working to sign Lazard and that nothing is final at this point, but one would imagine that the Jets’ interest in Lazard is tied to the possibility that Rodgers will be running their offense.

While Rodgers hasn’t shared his thoughts on that with the general public, a private conversation or two with his longtime teammate would likely have some sway on where Lazard winds up playing in 2023.