Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Jim Caldwell interviewing with Broncos on Wednesday

  
Published January 11, 2023 05:14 AM
nbc_pk_hcvacancies_230110
January 10, 2023 02:53 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through the current head coaching vacancies across the NFL, and decide which jobs are the most attractive for potential suitors.

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell had an interview with the Panthers on Monday. Now he’s meeting with another team with a vacancy at head coach.

The Broncos are interviewing Caldwell on Wednesday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

Caldwell compiled a 26-22 record as the Colts head coach from 2009-2011, advancing to Super Bowl XLIV in his first season. He was then Detroit’s head coach from 2014-2017, going 36-28 in those seasons with a pair of trips to the playoffs.

While one of the biggest tasks for Denver’s next head coach will be to try and get Russell Wilson playing at a much higher level in 2023. Caldwell does have a history of successfully working with quarterbacks.

The Broncos have also reportedly expressed interest in Sean Payton, Ejiro Evero, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Quinn, Raheem Morris, and DeMeco Ryans.