Report: Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are under investigation by NCAA

  
Published January 6, 2023 05:21 AM
nbc_pft_harbaugh_230106
January 6, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio explains why Jim Harbaugh's statement about returning to Michigan in 2023 is really a hallow gesture.

The road to the NFL is paved with good football coaches facing a potentially bad outcome from the NCAA.

The latest college coach to escape a predicament arising from an NCAA probe could be Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reports that the NCAA is investigating Michigan and Harbaugh for “numerous potential rules violations .” The violations include a possible claim that Harbaugh failed to cooperate with investigators.

Per Wetzel, the NCAA has prepared a draft of a notice of allegations that has not yet been given to the school.

The case focuses on several minor violations. The situation becomes a bigger deal if/when the NCAA alleges that Harbaugh misled investigators.

While situations like this take a while to play out, the potential cloud could be enough to make Harbaugh even more likely to carefully consider his options, in Denver, Carolina, or elsewhere. Given his admitted inability to predict the future , the vague sense that a future with Michigan will include scandal and scrutiny may be the factor that pushes him to officially resume his chase for the Holy Grail of football.