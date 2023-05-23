 Skip navigation
Report: Joe Philbin becomes an offensive analyst at Ohio State

  
Published May 23, 2023 04:11 PM

The former head coach of the Dolphins has landed in college football.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Ohio State has hired Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst .

Philbin, 61, coached the Dolphins from 2012 through the first four games of the 2015 season. He had a record of 26-30.

He worked for the Packers from 2003 through 2011, rising to the position of offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy. After two years as an assistant with the Colts, he returned to the Packers as offensive coordinator in 2018. He finished the year as interim head coach, following the firing of McCarthy.

Philbin spent three years again with McCarthy as the offensive line coach of the Cowboys. He was one of several Cowboys coaches who were fired after the most recent season, despite the team’s 12-5 record.

This will be Philbin’s first stint in college since working as the offensive line coach at Iowa from 1999 through 2002.