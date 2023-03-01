 Skip navigation
Report: John Fox joining Lions as a consultant

  
Published March 1, 2023 01:47 AM
The Lions are reportedly adding an experienced coach to the organization ahead of the 2023 season.

David Newton of ESPN.com reports that former Panthers, Broncos, and Bears head coach John Fox is joining the team as a senior defensive consultant. Fox held a similar role with the Colts last season.

The Lions did not have anyone in that role in 2022, but Dom Capers had a senior assistant role during Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach in 2021. The team’s most senior assistant was defensive line coach Todd Wash, but he recently left for a job on the Jaguars staff.

Fox was 133-123 in the regular season as a head coach and he went 8-7 in seven trips to the playoffs. Those postseason games included a pair of losses in the Super Bowl.