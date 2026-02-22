Report: John Morton to return to Broncos as offensive pass game coordinator

John Morton was a Broncos assistant before becoming the Lions’ offensive coordinator ahead of the 2025 season and he’s set to return to Denver after parting ways with the Lions.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Morton is expected to rejoin Sean Payton’s coaching staff as the team’s offensive pass game coordinator. Morton held the same role in 2023 and 2024, and he also consulted with the Broncos during the postseason after being dismissed by the Lions this January.

Morton was a Lions assistant under Dan Campbell in 2022 and replaced Ben Johnson as the offensive coordinator in Detroit last offseason. His run calling the team’s offensive plays ended in mid-November with Campbell taking over those responsibilities. The Lions hired Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator last month.

Morton also worked with Payton in New Orleans, spent the 2017 season as the Jets’ offensive coordinator and has had stints with the Raiders and 49ers over the course of his coaching career.