Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Kliff Kingsbury joining USC to work with the school’s quarterbacks

  
Published April 10, 2023 05:36 PM
nbc_bfa_robinsononcardinals_230407
April 7, 2023 04:19 PM
Charles Robinson joins Brother From Another to break down what's currently happening in the front office of the Arizona Cardinals, and the potential fallout from their actions.

Kliff Kingsbury’s first stint at Southern California lasted 35 days. This one likely lasts longer.

Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley to work with the Trojans quarterbacks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Kingsbury coached No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray with the Cardinals. He will work with another potential No. 1 overall pick in USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Ten days after Texas Tech fired Kingsbury following the 2018 season, USC hired him as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Cardinals, though, hired Kingsbury as head coach a little over a month later.

Kingsbury, 43, went 28-37-1 in his four seasons with the Cardinals. He interviewed for a job on the Texans staff after being fired from Arizona.