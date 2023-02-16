 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Kris Richard interviewed for Broncos defensive coordinator

  
Published February 16, 2023 08:58 AM
nbc_pft_rexryanbroncos_230216
February 16, 2023 08:41 AM
According to reports, Rex Ryan interviewed for Denver's defensive coordinator opening and “emerged as a top candidate.” Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess whether or not he'd be a good fit in Denver with Sean Payton.

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton may be pulling someone from his former Saints staff to join him in Denver.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kris Richard has interviewed to be the Broncos defensive coordinator.

Richard was the Saints’ defensive backs coach under Payton in 2021. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator/secondary in 2022 under Dennis Allen.

New Orleans and Richard parted ways at the beginning of the month .

Before that, Richard was with Dallas from 2018-2019 as the club’s defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He spent most of his career under Pete Carroll, first at USC as a graduate assistant and then with the Seahawks, rising from assistant defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator from 2015-2017.

Former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan is reportedly considered the frontrunner to land the defensive coordinator job on Payton’s staff.