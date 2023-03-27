Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens were “actively negotiating” as recently as last week

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson disclosed earlier today that he requested a trade on March 2. This would suggest that he’s done with the Ravens.

Given, however, that no other team has shown interest in Jackson, his only play for now will be to keep trying to get the contract he hasn’t gotten in Baltimore.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jackson was “actively negotiating ” with the Ravens, as recently as last week.

Jackson and the Ravens have until July 17 to negotiate a multi-year deal. After that, the two sides can agree to a one-year contract only.

The question then will become whether Jackson will play for $32.4 million, or whether he’ll expect more than the non-exclusive franchise tender before he agrees to show up.