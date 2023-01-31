 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Landon Dickerson is expected to play in Super Bowl after hurting elbow

  
Published January 31, 2023 05:22 AM

One of the few things to go wrong for the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game involved left guard Landon Dickerson’s elbow, but it doesn’t look like it will be an issue for the team at Super Bowl LVII.

Dickerson injured his right elbow in the second half of the 31-7 win, but Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that an MRI showed that Dickerson only suffered a hyperextension. He is expected to play in the Super Bowl despite the injury.

McLane adds that Dickerson is likely to wear a brace on the elbow during practice and the game.

Dickerson started every game for the Eagles this season and the 2021 second-round pick was voted into the Pro Bowl. The Super Bowl berth means that his first actual visit to the Pro Bowl will have to wait.