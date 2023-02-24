Report: Lions to release Michael Brockers

The Lions are releasing defensive lineman Michael Brockers in a cost-cutting move that will create $10 million in cap space, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The sides agreed to part ways Thursday, according to Birkett.

The mutual parting comes two years after the Lions acquired Brockers in a trade with the Rams. He played only 125 defensive snaps -- 29 percent of the team’s defensive snaps -- in six games in 2022 as the Lions ushered in a youth movement in the defensive line.

Brockers, 32, was the oldest player on the team’s roster.

He now will have to decide whether to continue his career after 11 seasons, and that could be dictated by his free agent market.

The Lions, who have 15 unrestricted free agents, including eight starters, entered Thursday with about $16 million in available cap space.